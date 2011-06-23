Home / Advertorial / z[OLD] Reefitness

Tone your whole body with Jade!

Summer is almost over and you must be feeling a little sluggish.
But Jade’s here to show you some great moves to get you out of that slump and to tone your whole body!

Exclusive: watch the behind-the-scenes making of the Reefitness videos

- Tone your whole body with Jade!



Over 45 minutes our testers learnt how to use an elastic band to sculpt their bodies
3 fun ways to tone your body
Anti-snacking tips
Jukari Fit to Flex launch
The 5 fashion essentials
Tips to be sporty and trendy …. And vice versa!  