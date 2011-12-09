Set a goal

This year no more running round in circles! Big or small, set goals for yourself and establish a realistic agenda to reach them. The goal? Get to the 31st of December 2012 with the sense of pride of having accomplished something… whatever it is!

Suggestions:

- Stop smoking

- Repaint your house

- Adopt 3 environmentally-friendly habits

- Lose those 2 kilos which keep you out of your favourite pair of jeans

- Set some money aside every month (even a little amount)

- Update your CV just in case…

- Do some charity work

- Tidy your cupboards… especially the one you daren’t open anymore!

- Organise your paperwork

- Take the time to read at least one book a month