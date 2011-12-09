- Set a goal

|
Tricks and tips for an active new year
|Article in images
|
|
This year no more running round in circles! Big or small, set goals for yourself and establish a realistic agenda to reach them. The goal? Get to the 31st of December 2012 with the sense of pride of having accomplished something… whatever it is!
Suggestions:
- Stop smoking
- Repaint your house
- Adopt 3 environmentally-friendly habits
- Lose those 2 kilos which keep you out of your favourite pair of jeans
- Set some money aside every month (even a little amount)
- Update your CV just in case…
- Do some charity work
- Tidy your cupboards… especially the one you daren’t open anymore!
- Organise your paperwork
- Take the time to read at least one book a month
- Now it’s your turn to choose your project!
|
Article Plan Tricks and tips for an active new year ▼
|
Reebok Women on Facebook