Get moving to look goodGet moving to feel goodGet moving to get fit
Web Serie
reefitness-reebok-share
Tone your...
  • reefitness-reebok-tone
  • reefitness-reebok-tone
  • reefitness-reebok-tone
>
>
Tricks and tips for an active new year
Article in images

Stop complaining

 

- Stop complaining
Did you know a person complains and moans between 15 to 30 times a day? It’s a pointless activity which eats up our precious energy! What exactly are you moaning about? Your very loud colleague, your partner who puts away the knives where the spoons should be, the bad weather which makes your hair go frizzy, the queue at the supermarket which doesn’t move quickly enough…  Accept once and for all that you cannot control everything and that, therefore, it’s better to change the way you react to events which can annoy you.
 
How? 
-          By being more tolerant towards other people’s weaknesses.
-          Step back from things which annoy you: put things into perspective!
-          Keep your energy to act on things that are worthwhile.
-          Force yourself not to complain more than 5 times a day.
 




  
  
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Homemade Valentine's Day cards44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowThe funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Reebok Women on Facebook
Explore
a new fitness experience JUKARI Fit to Flex™: a new fitness
experience.
JUKARI fit to fly JUKARI Fit to Fly™: a trip back to your
childhood guaranteed.
Create your own style Create your own style by personalising
your shoes.
Create your own style Tone your legs and bum with every step