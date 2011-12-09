Stop complaining

Did you know a person complains and moans between 15 to 30 times a day? It’s a pointless activity which eats up our precious energy! What exactly are you moaning about? Your very loud colleague, your partner who puts away the knives where the spoons should be, the bad weather which makes your hair go frizzy, the queue at the supermarket which doesn’t move quickly enough… Accept once and for all that you cannot control everything and that, therefore, it’s better to change the way you react to events which can annoy you.

How?

- By being more tolerant towards other people’s weaknesses.

- Step back from things which annoy you: put things into perspective!

- Keep your energy to act on things that are worthwhile.