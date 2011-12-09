Tricks and tips for an active new year

Put some fun in your daily life On average, a child laughs 300 times a day whereas an adult only laughs 15 times. And who do you think has more energy? Exactly! So follow the child’s example and boost your immune system, morale and energy levels by laughing more often. How? - Surround yourself with funny and positive people - Watch funny TV shows or films - Put situations into perspective by practising self-mockery and humour - Go to stand-up shows to discover new talents - Enrol in laughing or clown classes - Force yourself to laugh using any possible means (playing with your children or pets, observing people on the street, etc.)







