What are the best exercises for toning your bum?
|Answer:
|Rollerblading and ice skating! Did you know that the action of these exercises really works the deep muscles of your bottom. Not only do they tone, but they sculpt, lift and shape your behind. Get rollerblading or ice skating!
|
|
|Over 45 minutes our testers learnt how to use an elastic band to sculpt their bodies
