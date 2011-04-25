What can you do with a deck of cards to stay in shape?
|Answer:
|Flip the card! If it’s red, do a jumping jack and if it’s black, do a push-up.
And for the number of repetitions? Follow the number on the card.
And if it’s a face card, you have the right to rest for one second!
