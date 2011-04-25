- What can you do with a pineapple that will give you a total body workout?

Use it as a kettlebell!

Feet wide, toes out, straight back and tummy in tight. Hold the pineapple at the top and swing it in between your legs, without squatting down too low. Do 3 sets of 20.

Another exercise: use the same movement but go from high to low, swinging up and down.

You can also do it with 2 pineapples!



And don’t forget, have fun!