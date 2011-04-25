What can you do with a pineapple that will give you a total body workout?
|Answer:
|Use it as a kettlebell!
Feet wide, toes out, straight back and tummy in tight. Hold the pineapple at the top and swing it in between your legs, without squatting down too low. Do 3 sets of 20.
Another exercise: use the same movement but go from high to low, swinging up and down.
You can also do it with 2 pineapples!
And don’t forget, have fun!
Exclusive: watch the behind-the-scenes making of the Reefitness videos
|
|
|Over 45 minutes our testers learnt how to use an elastic band to sculpt their bodies
|3 fun ways to tone your body
|Anti-snacking tips
|Jukari Fit to Flex launch
|The 5 fashion essentials
|Tips to be sporty and trendy …. And vice versa!