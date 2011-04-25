What can you do with a watermelon to slim down your waist?
|Answer:
|You can tone your abs by using it as a medicine ball!
Sit down, lean back, keep your back straight and move the watermelon from side to side.
Do this 15 times, 3 sets.
To challenge yourself, do it with a bigger watermelon or even put your legs in the air. It’s quite tough but you’ll feel the results!
Exclusive: watch the behind-the-scenes making of the Reefitness videos
|
|
|Over 45 minutes our testers learnt how to use an elastic band to sculpt their bodies
|3 fun ways to tone your body
|Anti-snacking tips
|Jukari Fit to Flex launch
|The 5 fashion essentials
|Tips to be sporty and trendy …. And vice versa!