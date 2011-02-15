ZigPump



Reebok’s most technically advanced running and training shoe to date, Reebok ZigTech, has received the Giorgio Armani S.p.A. treatment.



The Spring/Summer 2011 Collection of EA7, the latest from the collaboration between Giorgio Armani S.p.A. and Reebok International Ltd, brings together the glamour of the Armani ZigLace fashion house and the fitness and training technologies of Reebok.



EA7 | Reebok Footwear Collection comprises three athletic shoe styles: the EA7 ZigPump and EA7 ZigLace and the EA7 ZigTech Nano, which is exclusively for women.



A Zigtech: Reebok's Zigtech get an Armani make-over ll three new styles incorporate ZigTech technology, which is designed to conserve and return energy to the wearer.



The one-of-a-kind ZigTech sole features innovative, lightweight foam that is engineered into a geometric, zig-zag shape.



This uniquely shaped sole absorbs the impact of heel strike and sends a wave of energy along the length of the shoe, propelling the athlete forward with each step. Genius!



Kelly Brook and Nicole Scherzinger are fans and so are we!























New Reebok & Armani apparel and footwear for Spring/Summer



In addition to the three fabulous EA7 ZigTech shoes, the fashion meets sportswear-expertise collaboration’s Spring/Summer collection includes a new clothing line, the SS11 Reebok | EA7 apparel collection, and two further footwear options, Emporio Armani | Reebok footwear styles: The Pump Vintage and Vintage Runner.







