ZigTech: Reebok's ZigTech get an Armani make-over
Reebok’s most technically advanced running and training shoe to date, Reebok ZigTech, has received the Giorgio Armani S.p.A. treatment.
The Spring/Summer 2011 Collection of EA7, the latest from the collaboration between Giorgio Armani S.p.A. and Reebok International Ltd, brings together the glamour of the Armani
EA7 | Reebok Footwear Collection comprises three athletic shoe styles: the EA7 ZigPump and EA7 ZigLace and the EA7 ZigTech Nano, which is exclusively for women.
The one-of-a-kind ZigTech sole features innovative, lightweight foam that is engineered into a geometric, zig-zag shape.
This uniquely shaped sole absorbs the impact of heel strike and sends a wave of energy along the length of the shoe, propelling the athlete forward with each step. Genius!
Kelly Brook and Nicole Scherzinger are fans and so are we!
New Reebok & Armani apparel and footwear for Spring/Summer
In addition to the three fabulous EA7 ZigTech shoes, the fashion meets sportswear-expertise collaboration’s Spring/Summer collection includes a new clothing line, the SS11 Reebok | EA7 apparel collection, and two further footwear options, Emporio Armani | Reebok footwear styles: The Pump Vintage and Vintage Runner.
