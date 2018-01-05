Treating acne - skincare regime Aknicare - acne treatment skincare products







Leah Hardy tries treating acne with Aknicure



What is it?



This is a revolutionary and unique new skincare range with ingredients designed to reverse DHT sensitivity, and so tackle the root cause of spots.



How it works:



A study led by Professor Chu (President of the UK Acne Charity and consultant dermatologist at Hammersmith Hospital) showed that, used together, Aknicare cleansers, lotion and cream can reduce oil production by up to 68%.



Not only that; the ‘number of new spots appearing reduced weekly’.



The products also normalise skin cell turnover, reduce skin thickening and bacteria and calm redness.



Chu says, “Aknicare is the only product to target the four key symptoms of Acne and the underlying process, leading to healing of existing spots and stopping new ones developing.”



Did it work for me?



When I started using Aknicare, my chin was covered in spots. The products aren’t pampering - no yummy oils or perfumes - but not harsh either.



After just a week my face had calmed down dramatically, and no new spots were appearing. After two weeks, my skin was much less oily and visibly clearer.



It’s definitely my new skincare regime.



Costs and contact:



From £29.99 for the three step programme. www.aknicare.co.uk 08701 909 369









