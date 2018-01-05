Acne – the last skin taboo

Treating acne - laser therapy Leah tries the Isolaz acne treatment Leah Hardy tries treating acne with Isolaz



What is it?



A new laser therapy just for



A new laser therapy just for acne , Isolaz was rated one of the three ‘hottest products’ by the American Academy of Dermatology.



How it works:



Isolaz uses yellow laser light, which is proven to destroy the bacterium p.acnes. Its breakthrough technology is Photopneumatics, which means a combination of light and vacuum.



The therapist uses small suction head on the skin to draw it up before zapping the area with the laser. This technique clears pores, and makes the laser more effective. This 20minute treatment is painless, and there is no downtime, though it can feel quite hot at times.



Did it work for me?



In a word, Yes. After just one treatment, a big, swelling spot on my chin subsided within 24 hours. My skin looked significant clearer, and much less red.



Costs and contacts:



Isolaz costs from £145 per treatment or six for £725. Available at Sk:n clinics



It clears pores from the inside out, drying and flattening pimples within 24-48 hours of treatment, and making skin clearer and brighter. It can also help reduce redness, brown spots and pore size.Isolaz uses yellow laser light, which is proven to destroy the bacterium p.acnes. Its breakthrough technology is Photopneumatics, which means a combination of light and vacuum.The therapist uses small suction head on the skin to draw it up before zapping the area with the laser. This technique clears pores, and makes the laser more effective. This 20minute treatment is painless, and there is no downtime, though it can feel quite hot at times.In a word, Yes. After just one treatment, a big, swelling spot on my chin subsided within 24 hours. My skin looked significant clearer, and much less red.Isolaz costs from £145 per treatment or six for £725. Available at Sk:n clinics www.sknclinics.co.uk 0800 028 7222.





