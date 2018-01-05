Treating acne - acid peel Enerpeel Acne Treatment







Leah Hardy tries treating acne with Enerpeel



What is it?



This new ‘bespoke’ peel, containing both peeling ingredients and acne healing ingredients. This acne peel can be tailored to your skin type. The acne-specific salicylic acid peel exfoliates dead skin to clear pores, reduce scarring and redness.



Enerpeel is dubbed the ‘invisible peel’ because it is more effective than harsher peels, but without the stinging, red face afterwards and days of embarassing peeling skin.



It also works to reduce fine lines, so is ideal for the 45per cent of women who have acne over 30.



How it works:



The Salicylic acid clears blocked pores, and makes skin finer. Ingredients also work to normalise acne-prone skin.



Enerpeel is painted onto your face and left for less than ten minutes. It tingles slightly, but is completely painless. Then it is neutralised and wiped away.



A course of four treatments over a six week period is recommended for the best effect, severe acne scarring might need a fifth treatment.



Did it work for me?



After just one treatment my skin looked far smoother, tighter and brighter, with a healthy, glamorous sheen. My blocked pores were vastly improved, and a couple of spots just disappeared. It’s the best peel I’ve ever had. I’ll be back for more.



Costs and contacts:



Enerpeel costs around £150 a treatment. Plastic surgeon Angelica Kavouni offers Enerpeel, www.cosmetic-solutions.co.uk 0207 486 9040. or contact www.skinmed.com









