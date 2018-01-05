Treating acne - diet supplements

>
Acne – the last skin taboo
What is it?

A fine powder derived from milk protein which you dissolve in water or juice and drink twice a day. The powder contains active ingredients to beat acne-causing bacteria.

In one study, Help: clear skin reduced blemishes by up to 90per cent in eight weeks.

How it works:

The powder contains Preventin, a bioactive protein derived from milk. Jules Birch, founder of Works With Water, the company which makes the product, says:

'Praventin inhibits the development of the propionibacterium that is present on most people’s skin, and responsible for many skin impurities and acnes, lessening the number of new spots forming.

'Its anti-inflammatory properties mean that the size of spots is reduced and blemishes heal quicker resulting in a smoother complexion.'

Did it work for me?

I used two 100mg sachets a day - you could use just one, but my skin was bad.

After two weeks, I did have fewer spots. It’s hard to believe this works - it’s not like a cream or treatment that directly affects the skin - but my skin is clearer and less red.

The website shows impressive before and afters, and this is a comparatively cheap, easy, pleasant solution to acne.

The downside is it’s not instant - results show usually after three weeks, you’ll still need to exfoliate too, either with an exfoliating cleanser, a Vitamin A retinoid cream or with a peel or dermabrasion.

Costs and contacts:

A 40 day pack costs £49.99 order from: www.workswithwater.co.uk




  
  
