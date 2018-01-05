Further information for acne sufferers

More help and support for acne sufferers:
The Acne Support Group
© ABLESTOCK / Jupiterimages
is a registered charity which gives information to people suffering from acne or rosacea. www.yourskin.co.uk
Acne.org
- Acne treatment and communityInformation on acne, acne treatment reviews, and treatment of scars. Includes advice on how to help clear your acne. www.acne.org
NHS
- Introduction and information on acne from NHS Choices including causes, symptoms, diagnosis, risks and treatment. www.nhs.uk/conditions/acne
Remember you're not alone! Many women are going through exactly the same thing or have been through it at some point in their lives - talk it through in our forums, where you can swap ideas, give help and advice and support each other! Click to see the Beauty Forums