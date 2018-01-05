>
>
Acne – the last skin taboo
Article in images

Further information for acne sufferers

   

© ABLESTOCK / Jupiterimages - Further information for acne sufferers
© ABLESTOCK / Jupiterimages
More help and support for acne sufferers:

The Acne Support Group is a registered charity which gives information to people suffering from acne or rosacea. www.yourskin.co.uk

Acne.org - Acne treatment and communityInformation on acne, acne treatment reviews, and treatment of scars. Includes advice on how to help clear your acne. www.acne.org

NHS - Introduction and information on acne from NHS Choices including causes, symptoms, diagnosis, risks and treatment. www.nhs.uk/conditions/acne

Remember you're not alone! Many women are going through exactly the same thing or have been through it at some point in their lives - talk it through in our forums, where you can swap ideas, give help and advice and support each other! Click to see the Beauty Forums


Article and testing by Leah Hardy




  
 
Beauty Editor
16/12/2009
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Acne – the last skin taboo
Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         