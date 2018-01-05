Adult acne: Blemish control advice for all spots

In this article















You have a job, you're responsible, you pay bills and clean your room - sure - you're all kinds of grown up now - except for your skin, which insists on having stroppy teenage spots.Who knew your hormones could still run riot with your complexion way beyond your teens?!No one warned us that spots, pimples, boils and blackheads would be joining us on the ride throughout adulthood, but adult acne is a key skin concern for many women (and men) - and more of us than ever are suffering.If you're fed up of spots, worried about whiteheads or bored of your break outs then help at hand.We spoke to dermatologists Dr. Ariel Haus and Dr Penelope Tympanidis to bring you the answers on how to care for your skin and keep spots at bay.