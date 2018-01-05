>
Whiteheads: How to treat them
Whiteheads: How to treat them


Whiteheads aren't much fun, they're the raised spots with a white 'head' which is effectively made of various hardened oils that have blocked the pore.

They can appear all over the face but are big fans of setting up camp on your T-zone and sometimes also your cheeks.

To keep these pesky belmishes at bay it all comes back to cleansing your skin thoroughly.

If you suffer from blocked pores and whiteheads then using a good exfoliator can help relieve the problem.

Neutrogena's Visibly Clear Spot Stress Control Daily Scrub, unclogs pores to penetrate deep down.

Try to use an exfoliator three times a week to keep skin in check and cleanse your skin every day, twice a day.

Neutrogena's Visibly Clear Pink Grapefruit Face Wash smells amazing and helps keep spot causing bacteria at bay while being gentle enough to use morning and evening.

