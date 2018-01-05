>
>
Adult acne: Blemish control advice for all spots
  
Blackheads: How to treat them
In this article

Blackheads: How to treat them


Got blackheads? The bad news is that they could be self inflicted.

By plugging up your skin with various moisturisers and cosmetics your pores can easily get clogged up, leading to blackheads.

Blackheads also come about when the skin creates too much sebum so keeping your skin clean is vital to reducing the appearance of blackheads.

Luckily, there are some tricks to keep them at bay.

Dr. Haus says: "Look out for the names Salicylic Acid, Adapalene + Benzoyl Peroxide & Niacinamide in products as they really help combat acne. "

Murad's AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser is a goodie, it contains salicylic acid, glycolic acid and lactic acid to brighten the skin while the salicylic rids the skin of excess build up.

Also try integrating a peel or mask into your weekly skincare routine. REN's F10 Smooth and Renew mask is effective at decongesting skin and is especially good for blackheads, blemishes and acne scarring.

The fruit acid complex gently exfoliates away dead skin cells to reveal younger, fresher looking skin underneath. Plus it's suitable for sensitive skintypes. Score!

REN F10 Smooth and Renew Peel
RRP: £30.00
Available from John Lewis

Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser
RRP: £26.35 (sale price)
Available from BeautyBay

08/09/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Discover the REAL names of these celebritiesMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         