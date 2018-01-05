In this article















Blackheads: How to treat them

Got blackheads? The bad news is that they could be self inflicted.



By plugging up your skin with various moisturisers and cosmetics your pores can easily get clogged up, leading to blackheads.



Blackheads also come about when the skin creates too much sebum so keeping your skin clean is vital to reducing the appearance of blackheads.



Luckily, there are some tricks to keep them at bay.



Dr. Haus says: "Look out for the names Salicylic Acid, Adapalene + Benzoyl Peroxide & Niacinamide in products as they really help combat acne. "



Murad's AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser is a goodie, it contains salicylic acid, glycolic acid and lactic acid to brighten the skin while the salicylic rids the skin of excess build up.



Also try integrating a peel or mask into your weekly skincare routine. REN's F10 Smooth and Renew mask is effective at decongesting skin and is especially good for blackheads, blemishes and acne scarring.



The fruit acid complex gently exfoliates away dead skin cells to reveal younger, fresher looking skin underneath. Plus it's suitable for sensitive skintypes. Score!



REN F10 Smooth and Renew Peel

RRP: £30.00

Available from John Lewis



Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

RRP: £26.35 (sale price)

Available from BeautyBay





