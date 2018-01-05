How to keep skin clear

Having a good skincare routine can only do so much. Sometimes your skin just needs a little extra boost to win the war on zits.

The day to day saga we put our skin through - various skincare products, moisturisers, primers, foundations and who knows what else - can sometimes send our skin into over drive.



This coupled with the change in weather and it can feel like your skin doesn't stand a chance.



One sure fire way to a perfect looking complexion is to go for regular hydrafacials - when it comes to squeeky clean skin - they're the way forward.



With celeb fans including Beyonce Knowles, Eva Mendes, Sophie Dahl and Matthew McConaughey, it's A-list approved.



This is a results focused facial that leaves skin thoroughly clean, polished and radiant. It works by removing dead skin cells with a vacuum like tip, which removes impurities and exfoliates the skin on an intense level.



After your skin has been positively polished the tip is changed and then anti-oxidant serums are delivered deep into the skin, both cleansing and hydrating it.



Hydrafacials are clinically proven to improve the appearance of congested pores, fine lines and the appearance of acne-prone skin.



A course of six will see you having movie star skin, but results are visible from your first treatment so it's a great way to spring clean your pores. Trust us, hydrafacials are positively addictive and always tailored to your individual skincare needs.

For a top notch treatment head to the Karidis Non Surgical centre in St John's Wood, prices start from £120.00.