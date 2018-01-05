>
Adult acne: Blemish control advice for all spots
  
What causes spots?
What causes spots?


First up, it's good to know that if you're suffering with spots in adulthood, you're not the only one.


Dr. Haus says: "Acne is a very common issue usually linked with hormones and stress. It is now commonplace for women to suffer from Acne well beyond their teens and this is on the increase.

This is in part due to a rise in stress levels; many women juggle more and more in their lives and as a result of stress our body releases a hormone called Cortisol.

Cortisol depresses the immune system and gives propinibacterium Acne the chance to thrive.

Acne on the chin, jaw line and cheeks are particularly linked to hormones and this is why women in particular suffer flare ups around their menstrual cycle.

If you are female and happen to be on birth control, or have recently stopped birth control, this is the first place to look. A high level of progesterone often leads to chin Acne breakouts too."

Of course, our hormone and stress levels are not always something we can control, so when a breakout occurs, it's important to know how to deal with it - without making the situation worse!



