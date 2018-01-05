>
>
Adult acne: Blemish control advice for all spots
  
Can moisturising cause spots?
In winter we often switch to a richer moisturiser - but sometimes this can lead to plugged up pores. So how do you get the balance between hydrated skin without congesting it?

Dr. Haus says: "Creams and lotions that contain oil will block the pores and may aggravate and even increase acne spots.

Choose products labelled as being non-comedogenic (should not cause blackheads or whiteheads) or non-acnegenic (should not cause acne). Always look for oil-free sun block and moisturiser if you have a case of acne."

We're fans of Heliocare's Urban Silk Gel SPF30 which protects your skin from UVA and UVB damage, but is also formaulated with anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory ingredients to aid spot prone skin.

It sinks in quickly while keeping your skin nicely hydrated.

Heliocare Urban Silk Gel SPF30
RRP: £25.00
Available from Heliocare 

08/09/2013
Latest… 05/01/2018
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
