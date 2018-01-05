Can moisturising cause spots?
In winter we often switch to a richer moisturiser - but sometimes this can lead to plugged up pores. So how do you get the balance between hydrated skin without congesting it?
Dr. Haus says: "Creams and lotions that contain oil will block the pores and may aggravate and even increase acne spots.
Choose products labelled as being non-comedogenic (should not cause blackheads or whiteheads) or non-acnegenic (should not cause acne). Always look for oil-free sun block and moisturiser if you have a case of acne."
We're fans of Heliocare's Urban Silk Gel SPF30 which protects your skin from UVA and UVB damage, but is also formaulated with anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory ingredients to aid spot prone skin.
It sinks in quickly while keeping your skin nicely hydrated.
Heliocare Urban Silk Gel SPF30
RRP: £25.00
Available from Heliocare