Spot treatments to try

If you have full on adult acne as oppose to bothersome break-outs, then there are a range of treatment options, ranging from the more medicinal to non-invasive aesthetic skin procedures.



Dr Haus says: "We can treat acne with topical medicines, very light skin peels and oral antibiotic or contraceptive treatments.



In my clinic I see great success from treating skin with Salicylic Acid Skin Peels which provide brilliant results."



If you're worried about persistent acne it's best to head to your doctor for a referral to a dermatologist.



But if you're keen to head to a clinic straight off, you can expect to hear about skin resurfacing treatments like dermarollers which help improve the appearance of acne scars , and laser treatments which can also treat blemish prone skin.



Dr. Haus says: "Lasers are highly effective for treating inflammatory acne and the latest most results-driven treatment that I have come across is called CO2RE which, whilst it involves a little downtime, delivers the results."





Dr. Tympanidis is a fan of regular chemical peels to refresh the skin and keep blemishes at bay.