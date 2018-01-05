>
>
Adult acne: Blemish control advice for all spots
  
Spot treatments to try
In this article

Spot treatments to try


If you have full on adult acne as oppose to bothersome break-outs, then there are a range of treatment options, ranging from the more medicinal to non-invasive aesthetic skin procedures.

Dr Haus says: "We can treat acne with topical medicines, very light skin peels and oral antibiotic or contraceptive treatments.

In my clinic I see great success from treating skin with Salicylic Acid Skin Peels which provide brilliant results."

If you're worried about persistent acne it's best to head to your doctor for a referral to a dermatologist.

But if you're keen to head to a clinic straight off, you can expect to hear about skin resurfacing treatments like dermarollers which help improve the appearance of acne scars , and laser treatments which can also treat blemish prone skin.

Dr. Haus says: "Lasers are highly effective for treating inflammatory acne and the latest most results-driven treatment that I have come across is called CO2RE which, whilst it involves a little downtime, delivers the results."


Dr. Tympanidis is a fan of regular chemical peels to refresh the skin and keep blemishes at bay.



08/09/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         