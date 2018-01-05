Dermatologist approved...

>
Adult acne: Blemish control advice for all spots
Of course what we really want to know is which products are guaranteed to leave our skin looking clearer - so here's the expert's choice:

As medical advisor for the brand, Dr. Haus is a fan of La Roche-Posay's range.

He says: "Effaclar A.I. from La Roche-Posay is a targeted breakout perfector that deeply purges imperfections and helps prevents residual marks.

The ingredient Niacinamide halts the evolution of further breakouts and Piroctone Olamine and Glycacil purifies the bacterial source to reabsorb the imperfection."

We've put this to the test ourselves and trust - us, it really works.

Another one of his favourites is Epiduo Gel from Galderma which contains A Reinoid and Benzoyl Peroxide to treat acne - but it's prescription only so talk to your doctor to see if it's right for you.

One product that made waves on Channel 4's Embarassing Bodies is Salcura's Antiac Acne Clearing Spray which kills bacteria, reduces inflammation and cleanses skin deeply.

One over the counter option that's backed by dermatologists is Freederm Gel. It helps calm down angry spots a treat - and won't dry out your skin.

La Roche-Posay Effaclar A.I
RRP: £9.19
Available from Boots

Freederm Gel
RRP: £9.69
Available from Boots

Salcura Antiac Acne Clearing Spray
RRP: £14.99
Available from FeelUnique

Epiduo Gel
Prescription only
For more information visit Epiduo

08/09/2013
