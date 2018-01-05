Why does our skin age?

Why does our skin age? It's damned annoying, but ageing is something every one of us has to come to terms with.



To help us to love the skin we're in, it's best to enlist in the help of some skincare heroes - namely, cleansers,



But just how, and why exactly is our skin so vulnerable to the ageing process?



Dr. Charlene DeHaven, Clinical Director of Innovative Skincare explains: "Skin is subject to the same ageing processes as all other body tissues except that skin, being the body’s external environmental defense, is also subject to environmental stressors.



"Skin is our shield of protection from sunlight, dryness, wind, heat, cold, pollution and various external toxins. The most damaging external stressor is sunlight which causes 'photoageing'."



So essential product no.1 in the fight against ageing has to be an SPF cream that protects from both UVA and UVB rays. Skincare expert Dr Stefanie Williams is a fan of Heliocare Advanced SPF50 Gel - which is purse friendly too. Sofeminine's pick of anti-ageing suncare: Heliocare Advanced SPF50 Gel (Dermatologist's choice) RRP: £21.00

Available from I Love Beauty



Yves Saint Laurent Forever, Youth Liberator, SPF 15

RRP: £54.00

Available from John Lewis



Estee Lauder Daywear BB SPF 35

RRP: £28.50

Available from Debenhams



IsClinical SPF25 Skin Treatment

Available from IsClinical





