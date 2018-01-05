What are antioxidants?

How important are antioxidants? Ok so we've all heard that antioxidants are the buzzword when it comes to fighting against ageing but just how do the little heroes work?



Clinical Director Dr. Charlene DeHaven of Innovative



"However, extra energy is always produced and this can damage the cell. Skin, in addition, is bombarded by additional free radicals from the sunlight so antioxidants combine with these extra damaging free radicals and protect them from damaging skin cells.



"Antioxidants 'neutralize' free radicals before they can harm the cells of the skin and cause injury.



So how important are they when it comes to fighting the ageing process?



Dr. Charlene DeHaven says: "Since free radical damage is one of the primary causes of aging, antioxidants are essential in protection against ageing. The body makes some antioxidants on its own but is greatly benefitted with augmentation by topical antioxidants.



"Topical antioxidants are very important for skin protection as only about one percent of antioxidants taken orally actually reach the skin. Antioxidant therapy is the single most important thing one can do to fight ageing."



Dermatologist Dr. Stephanie Williams agrees. She says: "Free radicals contribute to the skin’s ageing process by causing inflammation, reducing



Right we've been told! Slap on the antioxidants. Dr. Charlene DeHaven says: "Since free radical damage is one of the primary causes of aging, antioxidants are essential in protection against ageing. The body makes some antioxidants on its own but is greatly benefitted with augmentation by topical antioxidants."Topical antioxidants are very important for skin protection as only about one percent of antioxidants taken orally actually reach the skin. Antioxidant therapy is the single most important thing one can do to fight ageing."Dermatologist Dr. Stephanie Williams agrees. She says: "Free radicals contribute to the skin’s ageing process by causing inflammation, reducing collagen and elastin production and increasing collagen and elastin breakdown in our skin. Antioxidants help to prevent these harmful processes."Right we've been told! Slap on the antioxidants. Sofeminine's pick of antioxidant skincare: SkinCeuticals Antioxidant Treatment (Dermatologist's choice)

RRP: £129.00

Available from John & Ginger

Trilogy Rosehip Oil

RRP: £28.50

Available from Boots



NUDE Cellular Renewal Serum

RRP: £68.00

Available from John Lewis

Ok so we've all heard that antioxidants are the buzzword when it comes to fighting against ageing but just how do the little heroes work?Clinical Director Dr. Charlene DeHaven of Innovative Skincare explains why free radicals are the enemy: "Energy creation within each cell generates free radicals. These free radicals are necessary for every cell to make enough energy to function."However, extra energy is always produced and this can damage the cell. Skin, in addition, is bombarded by additional free radicals from the sunlight so antioxidants combine with these extra damaging free radicals and protect them from damaging skin cells."Antioxidants 'neutralize' free radicals before they can harm the cells of the skin and cause injury.So how important are they when it comes to fighting the ageing process?