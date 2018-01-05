>
Anti-ageing and Antioxidants: How to look younger
What else is good for skin?


Key ingredients for anti-ageing?

Antioxidants are all very well but they're not the only ingredient that you need in the fight against ageing.

Dr Stefanie Williams says: "Although antioxidants are crucial and should be present in everybody’s daily skincare routine, antioxidants should not be the only active ingredient you use if you are serious about combating skin ageing.

"A good Vitamin A derivative for example (e.g. Retinol or Retinaldehyde) is also important. And of course you should always use a broadspectrum sun protection moisturizer with SPF 30-50 all year around."

Other ingredients which are important in the fight against ageing are peptides, collagen and hyaluronic acid.

But what about choosing between natural and synthetically derived ingredients? Bryan Johns, CEO of Innovative Skincare adds: "Botanicals still remain the 'ingredients' of choice, as the human organism was created to exist in nature and therefore our receptors are more 'matched' to naturally occurring botanicals.

"Botanicals also provide multiple benefits to the skin. For example Vitamin C is an antioxidant that also is an essential element for the synthesis of collagen. Additional ingredients, such as growth factors (bio-identical is the preferred form) and peptides, also help contribute to the overall health of the skin."

