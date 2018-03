Scala's anti-cellulite tights Cellulite - the beauty bane of every woman’s life... It’s the evil orange peel effect that blights our bottoms and puckers our pins. So when news hit So Feminine towers that Scala had launched the world’s first Anti-Cellulite Tights and Leggings, Julie Penfold jumped at the chance to put her bumpy thighs to the seven-day tights challenge...