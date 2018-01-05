UK goes Anti-Cellulite crazy © POLKA DOT / Jupiterimages





I had hoped to have both the tights and leggings at my disposal for my weeklong trial.It's always nice to have multiple wardrobe options for all occasions, you know!However, such is the enormous demand for the Scala anti- cellulite leggings, since their launch last month, John Lewis have completely sold out of most sizes.So, I soldiered on with just the black opaque tights.As you can imagine going for a jog in tights is less than ideal but in the quest for smooth thighs , anything goes.As the week began, I was feeling cautiously optimistic and secretly excited that my orange peel thighs could be transformed by the power of hosiery! My bum - pre-trial!





