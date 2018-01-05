How the magic happens © POLKA DOT / Jupiterimages Why is the Scala range of tights and leggings so popular? Have we all gone mad?



No, it’s all in the science, my darlings.



Upon contact with the skin, active bio-crystals contained within the yarn emit heat energy called Far Infrared Rays (FIR).



The built-in crystals work within the fabric to stimulate cell metabolism and continuously massage the skin to help improve blood flow.



This increased blood flow stimulates the lymphatic drainage system. The subcutaneous fat layer is melted away along with the toxins responsible for cellulite.



The liquid by-product of this process is then excreted via the kidneys and liver... or so "they" say.







