Lose the orange peel - anti-cellulite tights that work!

Easy to wear for any occasion © GOODSHOOT / Jupiterimages What women doesn't already own a pair of tights?



Tights are so versatile and can be worn with practically anything (as I proved).



I wore them under skirts - rather fabulous, looked uber-professional whilst quietly zapping cellulite unbeknowst to my suited colleagues.



I wore them under my skinny jeans - like corsetry for the thighs!



I wore them to go jogging - odd, possibly not that stylish and definitely too warm!



I even wore them under Pyjamas - OK, I should qualify that one...



Scala advise six hours usage per day for 30-days for optimum results; but as I was wearing them just for seven days so decided to cram in as much anti-cellulite action as possible.



Hence wearing them under my pyjamas while watching TV each night... I know, I know!!





Julie rocks Scala's anti-cellulite tights, whether on the go... or not.







