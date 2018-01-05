Easy to wear for any occasion

>
Lose the orange peel - anti-cellulite tights that work!
What women doesn't already own a pair of tights?

Tights are so versatile and can be worn with practically anything (as I proved).

I wore them under skirts - rather fabulous, looked uber-professional whilst quietly zapping cellulite unbeknowst to my suited colleagues.

I wore them under my skinny jeans - like corsetry for the thighs!

I wore them to go jogging - odd, possibly not that stylish and definitely too warm!

I even wore them under Pyjamas - OK, I should qualify that one...

Scala advise six hours usage per day for 30-days for optimum results; but as I was wearing them just for seven days so decided to cram in as much anti-cellulite action as possible.

Hence wearing them under my pyjamas while watching TV each night... I know, I know!!
Julie Penfold
03/11/2009
