Easy to wear for any occasion

Lose the orange peel - anti-cellulite tights that work!
Tights are so versatile and can be worn with practically anything (as I proved).
I wore them under skirts - rather fabulous, looked uber-professional whilst quietly zapping cellulite unbeknowst to my suited colleagues.
I wore them under my skinny jeans - like corsetry for the thighs!
I wore them to go jogging - odd, possibly not that stylish and definitely too warm!
I even wore them under Pyjamas - OK, I should qualify that one...
Scala advise six hours usage per day for 30-days for optimum results; but as I was wearing them just for seven days so decided to cram in as much anti-cellulite action as possible.
Hence wearing them under my pyjamas while watching TV each night... I know, I know!!
Julie rocks Scala's anti-cellulite tights, whether on the go... or not.
Julie Penfold
03/11/2009
