The verdict

Lose the orange peel - anti-cellulite tights that work!
After wearing my tights religiously for one week; I have to my utter joy and surprise (I’m a sceptical young thing) noticed some progress in the thigh area.
My thighs feel smoother, more toned and less lumpy. My cellulite-hit areas do not seem quite as visible and I have lost 0.5cm from my thigh area after one week.
I can see the Scala tights and leggings (when I can get hold of a pair) becoming a firm staple of my winter wardrobe in my battle to fight cellulite while looking stylish.
Julie Penfold
03/11/2009
