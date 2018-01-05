The verdict

Lose the orange peel - anti-cellulite tights that work!

After wearing my tights religiously for one week; I have to my utter joy and surprise (I’m a sceptical young thing) noticed some progress in the thigh area.My thighs feel smoother, more toned and less lumpy. My cellulite -hit areas do not seem quite as visible and I have lost 0.5cm from my thigh area after one week.I can see the Scala tights and leggings (when I can get hold of a pair) becoming a firm staple of my winter wardrobe in my battle to fight cellulite while looking stylish. Much smoother after just 7 days





