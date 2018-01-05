>
>
Lose the orange peel - anti-cellulite tights that work!
Article in images

The verdict

 

© GOODSHOOT / Jupiterimages - The verdict
© GOODSHOOT / Jupiterimages

After wearing my tights religiously for one week; I have to my utter joy and surprise (I’m a sceptical young thing) noticed some progress in the thigh area.

My thighs feel smoother, more toned and less lumpy. My cellulite-hit areas do not seem quite as visible and I have lost 0.5cm from my thigh area after one week.

I can see the Scala tights and leggings (when I can get hold of a pair) becoming a firm staple of my winter wardrobe in my battle to fight cellulite while looking stylish.
Much smoother after just 7 days
Much smoother after just 7 days




  
  
Julie Penfold
03/11/2009
Reader ranking:4.5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         