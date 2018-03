BB cream: The best BB cream

BB creams: The best BB creams

BB Cream: The best BB creams

Hailed as perfect skin in a tube, the beauty buzz around BB creams has been growing ever louder so we put some of these so called miracle workers to the test.Promising us a complexion to be proud of, BB creams aim to hide imperfections while using skincare technology to prevent spots, pimples and pesky blemishes, BB creams answer most of our skincare troubles in one easy application, so if you're trying to minimise your skincare regime, a decent BB cream should be your first investment. BB creams or 'blemish balms' can work as a primer prior to make-up , as a concealer and can help even out skin tone as well manage breakouts. If you're tempted buy a BB cream then read on for our pick of the best multi-tasking BB creams