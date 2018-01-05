>
>

BB cream: The best BB cream

 
BB creams: The best BB creams
In this article
BB creams: The best BB creams

BB Cream: The best BB creams

Hailed as perfect skin in a tube, the beauty buzz around BB creams has been growing ever louder so we put some of these so called miracle workers to the test.

Promising us a complexion to be proud of, BB creams aim to hide imperfections while using skincare technology to prevent spots, pimples and pesky blemishes, BB creams answer most of our skincare troubles in one easy application, so if you're trying to minimise your skincare regime, a decent BB cream should be your first investment.

BB creams or 'blemish balms' can work as a primer prior to make-up, as a concealer and can help even out skin tone as well manage breakouts. If you're tempted buy a BB cream then read on for our pick of the best multi-tasking BB creams.




10/01/2012
Reader ranking:1/5 
Rank this page: 

Article Plan BB cream: The best BB cream
Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         