In this article















BB creams: The best BB creams

Jurlique Blemish Cream Jurlique's blemish cream has a gorgeous texture - it smoothes onto your skin and whisks away imperfections while helping to heal blemish prone skin with a potent blend of naturally active ingredients.



Iron oxide, tea tree and plenty of vitamins help keep skin balanced and purified, while the light-weight formula gives heavy duty coverage. We love.



Left:



Jurlique Blemish Cream

RRP: £19.50

Available from BeautyBay





Jurlique's blemish cream has a gorgeous texture - it smoothes onto your skin and whisks away imperfections while helping to heal blemish prone skin with a potent blend of naturally active ingredients.Iron oxide, tea tree and plenty of vitamins help keep skin balanced and purified, while the light-weight formula gives heavy duty coverage. We love.Left: