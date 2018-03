In this article















This cover stick works as a BB cream and a concealer all in one.Made with a powerful blend of tea tree oil to treat blemishes and mineral pigments and plant waxes to conceal angry skin naturally, it'll be your beauty bag essential this year.Left: