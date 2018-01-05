BB creams: The best BB creams

>
Dior Snow BB Creme

If it's luminosity you're after then DiorSnow is the way to go.

This feather-light cream smoothes skin, delivering in-depth hydration and comfort while preventing dastardly breakouts.  Brighter, softer, significantly firmer and plumped up your skin will be uber glowy, and beautifully protected with SPF 50.
 

DiorSnow BB Creme
RRP: £38.00
Available from Ready Perfume

10/01/2012
