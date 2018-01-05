|
BB cream: The best BB cream
|
|
In this article
BB creams: The best BB creams
Dior Snow BB CremeIf it's luminosity you're after then DiorSnow is the way to go.
This feather-light cream smoothes skin, delivering in-depth hydration and comfort while preventing dastardly breakouts. Brighter, softer, significantly firmer and plumped up your skin will be uber glowy, and beautifully protected with SPF 50.
Left:
DiorSnow BB Creme
RRP: £38.00
Available from Ready Perfume
|
|
Ursula Dewey
10/01/2012
|
Article Plan BB cream: The best BB cream ▼
|