BB creams: The best BB creams
Germaine de Capuccini
This high coverage tinted facial cream from exclusive spa
brand Germaine de Capuccini will hide a multitude of skin sins.
From acne
and redness to broken capillaries and premature aging this ultra hydrating lotion leaves blemishes behind and gives skin a radiant glow.
Made with skin plumping hyaluronic acid
skin looks instantly refreshed - there's no need to follow up with foundation
. Bliss!
Left:
Germaine de Capuccini BB Crfeam Perfectionist
RRP: £38.50 for 50ml
Available from www.germaine-de-capuccini.co.uk