BB creams: The best BB creams

Germaine de Capuccini

This high coverage tinted facial cream from exclusive spa brand Germaine de Capuccini will hide a multitude of skin sins.

From acne and redness to broken capillaries and premature aging this ultra hydrating lotion leaves blemishes behind and gives skin a radiant glow.

Made with skin plumping hyaluronic acid skin looks instantly refreshed - there's no need to follow up with foundation. Bliss!


Left:

Germaine de Capuccini BB Crfeam Perfectionist 
RRP: £38.50 for 50ml
Available from www.germaine-de-capuccini.co.uk 



10/01/2012
