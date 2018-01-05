In this article















BB creams: The best BB creams

Eve Lom Dynaspot For pesky spots that look set to hang around you can depend on Eve Lom's Dynaspot to get the situation under control.



Made with



Left:



Eve Lom Dynaspot

RRP: £20.00

Available from www.evelom.com





For pesky spots that look set to hang around you can depend on Eve Lom's Dynaspot to get the situation under control.Made with fennel , chamomile and anti-septic tea tree oil this tinted cream will dry out spots while keeping them well hidden under a layer of colour. Plus that Eve Lom packaging is so discrete no one need know you're fighting off adult blemishes. Phew.Left: