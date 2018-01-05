BB creams: The best BB creams

>
Eve Lom Dynaspot 

For pesky spots that look set to hang around you can depend on Eve Lom's Dynaspot to get the situation under control.

Made with fennel, chamomile and anti-septic tea tree oil this tinted cream will dry out spots while keeping them well hidden under a layer of colour. Plus that Eve Lom packaging is so discrete no one need know you're fighting off adult blemishes. Phew.

Eve Lom Dynaspot
RRP: £20.00
Available from www.evelom.com 



