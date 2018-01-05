>
>
BB cream: The best BB cream
Clinique Age Defence BB Cream 

Clinique's Age Defence BB cream concentrates on helping skin to look fresher, younger and more supple.

Made with anti-oxidant vitamin E to nourish, seaweed extract to balance skin and broad spectrum UV protection to fight against aging, this lightweight formula is like a tinted moisturiser with extra benefits.

What's more, it evens out skin tone and controls shine without clogging up your pores. Happy skin in seconds.

RRP: £25.00
RRP: £25.00
Available from Debenhams 



10/01/2012
05/01/2018
