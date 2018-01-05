BB cream: The best BB cream
Clinique Age Defence BB Cream
Clinique
's Age Defence BB cream
concentrates on helping skin to look fresher, younger and more supple.
Made with anti-oxidant
vitamin E to nourish, seaweed extract to balance skin and broad spectrum UV protection to fight against aging, this lightweight formula is like a tinted moisturiser
with extra benefits.
What's more, it evens out skin tone and controls shine without clogging up your pores. Happy skin in seconds.
Left:
Clinique Age Defence BB Cream
RRP: £25.00
Available from Debenhams