BB cream: The best BB cream

Clinique's Age Defence BB cream concentrates on helping skin to look fresher, younger and more supple. Made with anti-oxidant vitamin E to nourish, seaweed extract to balance skin and broad spectrum UV protection to fight against aging, this lightweight formula is like a tinted moisturiser with extra benefits. What's more, it evens out skin tone and controls shine without clogging up your pores. Happy skin in seconds.

RRP: £25.00

Available from Debenhams