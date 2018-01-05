|
BB cream: The best BB cream
Nip + Fab Sheer make up fixIf you're a natural beauty at heart then having clear, radiant skin will be your number one priority. Nip + Fab's Sheer make-up fix brightens and smoothes your skin so expertly that you may even feel confident enough to forego foundation.
It's not called Complexion Perfector for nothing you know!
Nip + Fab Sheer make up fix
RRP: £14.95
Available from www.nipandfab.com
Ursula Dewey
10/01/2012
