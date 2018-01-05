Moroccan Oil: Best beauty oils

>
Hair hydration

Using an oil on your hair will replenish lost moisture and rejuvenate tired looking hair to its former lustrous glory.

And if you ever wondered what Angelina Jolie uses to have such stunningly shiny locks, or ever envied Anne Hathaway's healthy head of hair, then you'll be pleased to know that their product of choice is an affordable £29.95.

Moroccan Oil is the latest hair healer to hit Hollywood, with other celebrity converts including Hilary Duff, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and the cast of Glee to name but a few.

The precious oil uses pressed argan oil from the Moroccan argan tree, which contains high levels of Vitamin E and other essential fatty acids which soften and strenghten damaged hair.

We loved its light formula - just a few drops are needed for long hair - and unlike some serums, hair is not weighed down and there are no unwelcome greasy side effects. Just healthy, shiny, defined hair.

Expert tip from Looks Gorgeous:  For a salon professional blow dry, rub a few drops of Moroccan Oil between the hands before applying through the ends of the hair. Not only will this reduce blow drying time, but the finished style will ooze shine and lustre.

Moroccan Oil

RRP: £29.95

www.looksgorgeous.com



