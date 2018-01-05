>
Sanctuary: Therapist's Secret Facial Oil
Sanctuary: Therapist's Secret Facial Oil


Radiance boosting

Contrary to popular belief, facial oils will not lead to outbreaks, but instead have balancing properties which can help to keep your natural sebum production levels in check.

SoFeminine's favourite for an overnight youth boost, is Therapist's Secret Facial Oil from The Sanctuary, which, with it's sophisticated dropper, and luxurious feel and fragrance, is a lot like having a spa facial at home.

Formulated with a selection of nature's most skin plumping oils, including sunflower, jojoba and vitamin E rich wheatgerm, this secret step in Sanctuary spa facials is now available to buy so we can reap the rewards at home.

Rosehip seed oil strenghtens the skin whilst aromatic rose and frankincense soothe and calm. Make it part of your bedtime beauty regime to wake with a fresh and youthful complexion.

The Sanctuary Therapist's Secret Facial Oil

RRP: £16.99

www.thesanctuary.co.uk 

23/08/2010
