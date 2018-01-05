>
>
Top 10 beauty oils
  
DHC: Cleansing oil - top 10 beauty oils
In this article

DHC: Cleansing oil - top 10 beauty oils


Deep Cleansing Oil

Plant oils are wonderfully versatile, so whilst they hydrate and balance skin, they can also cleanse it too - DHC's Deep Cleansing Oil is one of the best. The water soluble formula contains a rich blend of skin loving Vitamin E and hydating olive oil.

When massaged onto dry skin the silky smooth oil unclogs pores, and sweeps away make-up and impurities, and as it's an oil based formula your skin won't feel tight and dry after cleansing. Whilst the hint of rosemary leaf oil gives your face an invigorating freshness.


Deep Cleansing Oil 200ml

RRP: £16.00

www.dhcuk.co.uk

23/08/2010
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Article Plan The best beauty oils: Top 10

Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at homeThe longest celebrity relationships
This Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         