DHC: Cleansing oil - top 10 beauty oils

Deep Cleansing Oil



Plant oils are wonderfully versatile, so whilst they hydrate and balance skin, they can also cleanse it too - DHC's Deep Cleansing Oil is one of the best. The water soluble formula contains a rich blend of skin loving Vitamin E and hydating olive oil.



When massaged onto dry skin the silky smooth oil unclogs pores, and sweeps away make-up and impurities, and as it's an oil based formula your skin won't feel tight and dry after cleansing. Whilst the hint of rosemary leaf oil gives your face an invigorating freshness.





Deep Cleansing Oil 200ml



RRP: £16.00



www.dhcuk.co.uk