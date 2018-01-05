In this article





















Body oil: Best beauty oils

Silky limbs



Body oils help to lock in moisture and when made with ingredients such as arnica, echinacea and canduela the experience can become quite soul soothing too.



Jo Wood Organics have one of the best body oils around, Usiku Body Oil. Formulated with the above ingredients as well as St John's Wort, apricot, grapeseed and Arctic bilberry oil, this natural, organic blend will boost your spirits and your immune system too, while leaving skin supple and smooth. A great little multi-tasker for body and mind.



Expert tip from Jo Wood Organics: For best results massage the oil over your body after a bath or shower while your skin is still damp.



Jo Wood Organics Usiku Body Oil



RRP: £10.00



www.jowoodorganics.com

