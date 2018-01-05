In this article





















Ten of the best beauty oils: Cuticle oil

Nice nails



Don't let your manicure down with cracked and peeling cuticles. Keep them in shape with a cuticle oil like Leighton Denny's Hydra Flex Treatment Serum enriched with 7 essential oils, including rose hip for extra hydration.



Simply massage the serum into your nailbed to boost moisture levels and leave an invisible, protective film on the nail surface.



Nails and fingertips will instantly look and feel smoother.



Leighton Denny Hydra-Flex Treatment Serum



RRp: £11.00



www.leightondenny.com

