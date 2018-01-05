In this article





















Firming body oil: ten of the best body oils

Organic beauty buffs at Spiezia have come up with the magic formula for a skin nourishing, firming body oil.



With skin firming ingredients such as organic green tea and mint, circulation is stimulated allowing nutrients to penetrate the skin to break down cellulite and eliminate celluite causing toxins.



With a organic sesame and jojoba oil base, the skin is smoothed and softened whilst being gently toned.



Tip: For best results massage into problem areas morning and evening, and after showering. Spiezia Organics Body Firming Oil



RRP: £24.95 for 100ml www.spieziaorganics.com

