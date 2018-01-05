In this article





















Ten of the best beauty oils: natural goodness

Natural all rounder



For a natural all rounder, then Superskin Concentrate by Liz Earle is a great one to go for. The 100% pure plant oil formula contains organic rosehip, neroli and rich argan oil. This fragranced skin exilir does what it says on the bottle - gives you super skin.



Use on cuticles, patches of dry skin and even scars to help skin healing. And with its aromatic lavender fragrance Superskin Concentrate also aids restful sleep. Wake up radiant.



Superskin Concentrate by Liz Earle



£37.00 for 28ml



www.lizearle.com



