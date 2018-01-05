>
>
Top 10 beauty oils
  
Ten of the best beauty oils: natural goodness
In this article

Ten of the best beauty oils: natural goodness


Natural all rounder

For a natural all rounder, then Superskin Concentrate by Liz Earle is a great one to go for. The 100% pure plant oil formula contains organic rosehip, neroli and rich argan oil. This fragranced skin exilir does what it says on the bottle - gives you super skin.

Use on cuticles, patches of dry skin and even scars to help skin healing. And with its aromatic lavender fragrance Superskin Concentrate also aids restful sleep. Wake up radiant.

Superskin Concentrate by Liz Earle

£37.00 for 28ml

www.lizearle.com



23/08/2010
Rank this page: 

Article Plan The best beauty oils: Top 10

Don't miss...
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         