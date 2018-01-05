>
>
Top 10 beauty oils
Beauty from within: Top 10 beauty oils
Beauty from within: Top 10 beauty oils


Beautiful from the inside out
 
Stay beautiful from the inside out by keeping your body topped up with essential nutrients.

Viridian 100 % Organic Beauty Oil contains a blend of flaxseed, hemp, avocado, and pumpkin seed oil, all rich in vitamins, fatty acids and GLA -essential for healthy hair and skin.

This omega rich beauty supplement also helps heal dry skin conditions and strengthen nails and hair. This isn't an overnight beauty booster but taken daily for 6-8 weeks shows the results are definately worth the wait.


Viridian Ultimate 100% Organic Beauty Oil

RRP: £8.95

www.lovelula.com

