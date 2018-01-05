In this article













With so many of us becoming eco-aware and developing a conscious about mother earth, the trend for British beauty brands is on the up. Luckily, there are many fantastic brands around to feed our beauty habits!



Flying the British flag with pride, (no carbon footprints here) beauty brands aim to source ingredients locally, from ethical sources; farmers and growers in close proximity to the brand's base. Some are even organic, vegetarian or vegan!



Amanda Bown checks out the best of British beauty brands, to find out why they are so damned good!



Image:© Bananastock





