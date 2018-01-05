>
Aromatherapy Associates
Aromatherapy Associates: launched in 1985 by Geraldine Howard and Sue Beechy, integrity of ingredients (in their products) is vital to the brand; working with farmers- growing to the highest degrees of purity, quality and ethical standards.

Supporting fair trade, organic and traditional agriculture, they believe plants grown minus chemicals offer more benefits, fewer side-effects for the skin; every ingredient in every product plays a positive role.

Products are manufactured in the UK, and are transported by sea freight where possible. They use recyclable glass and plastic, and are free from parabens, petrolatum, mineral oils, synthetic colours and fragrances.

Renew Rose & Sandalwood Facial Oil (£34.75 for 15ml) this nourishes dry, dehydrated skin, encourages cellular renewal, and locks-in moisture. Danni Minogue is a fan!

www.aromatherapyassociates.com

