Best of British beauty brands
  
Cosmetics a la Carte
Cosmetics a la Carte


Cosmetics a la Carte: was set-up in the late seventies by two British cosmetic chemists, pioneering custom-blended make-up.

Products are made in London, none have been tested on animals, and they’re suitable for vegetarians, (although some ingredients are from animal origin such as beeswax, silk protein and lanolin so they're not entirely vegan).

Cosmetics a la Carte offer bespoke, tailor-made make-up, many products are free-from preservatives; they match any tone/colour you desire, mixing textures to suit your requirements, even to match outfits! They also offer ‘Ready To Wear’ formulas.

Skin Tint (£35 for 30ml Ready-To Wear & £45 for 30ml Made-To-Measure), evens-out skin tone, peptides boost skin’s elasticity, leaving flawless, supple, natural-looking skin, Freida Pinto & Kylie are fans of this!

Telephone 0207 235 00596 for appointments/orders or www.cosmeticsalacarte.com

21/04/2010
