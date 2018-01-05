>
Essential Care: was launched in 2003, it's an award-winning family-run brand that hand-makes products in Suffolk, (handmade in small batches ensuring maximum freshness) using pure plant oils and biodynamic herbs, they’re certified to Soil Association standards and free-from artificial fragrance, mineral oil, parabens, petroleum and glycols.

“They support fair trade, natural farming methods and commit to caring for the environment, choosing (where possible) locally sourced, sustainable and renewable resources, and all packaging is recyclable. Products are fantastically good value, very pure, even for the ‘touchiest’ of skins, (like mine!) I always go back to this brand after a flare-up (as I test hundreds of products!) - they sort-out my skin.” says beauty expert, Sarah Stacey from Beauty Bible.

Organic Coconut Candy Scrub (£27.99 for 150ml) Stacey adds “this did really well in our Tried & Tested sections; it’s deliciously fragranced and is an amazing product.”

